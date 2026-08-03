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Home / Haryana / Hooda protests outside Parliament, demands next edition of Commonwealth Games be held in Haryana

Hooda protests outside Parliament, demands next edition of Commonwealth Games be held in Haryana

The 2030 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:15 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Deepender Hooda. File
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Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Monday held a protest along with fellow MPs outside the main entrance of Parliament building, demanding that the 2030 Commonwealth Games should be held in Haryana, as seven out of the 13 gold medals won by India in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, came from athletes belonging to the state.

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"... Out of 13 gold medals, seven gold medals were won by Haryana alone. Our demand is that the 2030 Commonwealth Games should be held in Haryana. Either Haryana should host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, or it should be made a co-host state. When these games take place, investments worth lakhs of crores will be made in infrastructure development. Under the 'Khelo India' initiative, the Government of India allocated the highest budget to Gujarat while Haryana received the lowest 'Khelo India' budget... Until now, we had been appealing to the government that if India were to get the opportunity to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics, then Haryana should be included as a co-host. I believe we will fight this battle on every front — including in Parliament," he told mediapersons while protesting outside Makar Dwar.

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The 2030 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

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