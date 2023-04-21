Hooda questions govt intent on legalising MSP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

The Congress today expressed its doubt over the BJP government’s intention to grant legal guarantee to the MSP on farm produce, alleging that the terms of reference of the committee set up in this regard had been diluted.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said instead of their incomes getting doubled by 2022 as promised by the Prime Minister, farmers were getting deeper into debt due to the government’s policies.

While the government is waiving off loans in the corporate sector in the name of the non-performing assets, loans granted to farmers were growing, Hooda said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.