Hooda questions Khattar govt’s silence on wrestlers’ issue

Chandigarh, June 1

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said he didn’t want to bring politics into wrestlers’ protest for action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, but questioned the silence of the Khattar government.

While replying to a question during a press conference that WFI chief was blaming his family for the controversy, he said: “Let them do whatever they want to do with me, but wrestlers should get justice. They are being forced to throw their medals in the Ganges. It is shameful for the entire country.”

He said the Congress was fully geared up to contest Ambala Lok Sabha poll. “Whosoever gets the party ticket, we will fight together,” he said. Attacking the state government, Hooda said about two lakh government posts were lying vacant in Haryana and the state was facing severe unemployment. “But instead of making permanent recruitment against these posts, the government is continuously getting indulged in scams in the name of recruitment,” he added.