Bhupinder Singh Hooda seeks Rs 500/quintal bonus for wheat farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat farmers. He said standing wheat crop in the fields was getting damaged due to continuous unseasonal rainfall.

“Despite the announcement by the BJP-JJP government, neither girdawari is done properly nor have farmers been given compensation. Farmers’ complaints are coming from all over the state that the government is showing very less damage in comparison to the actual damage in girdawari. In many places, 60 to 80 per cent damage has been caused to the crops, whereas in girdawari, it is being shown only 20-25 per cent,” Hooda said.

He said farmers were also facing problems in uploading the latest loss information because at many places neither the portal was running nor the toll-free number working. “Inclement weather and the government’s neglect are proving fatal to the farmers. In such a situation, the government should compensate the loss of farmers to some extent by giving bonus along with compensation,” he added.

Along with this, the former CM also demanded that there should be government procurement of ‘luster loss’ wheat in the entire state, while the government had given its permission only for five districts. “Due to unseasonal rains, farmers across the state have suffered losses. In such a situation, the purchase of luster loss should also be done in the entire state,” he stated.

The Leader of the Opposition said the arrival of wheat had started in mandis and added that the government should make adequate arrangements for management of procured grains. “With the commencement of government procurement, the arrival will increase further. That’s why the government should chalk out all arrangements, including procurement of crop in mandis, its maintenance, lifting, gunny bags, tarpaulin, so that the farmers do not face any problem,” he stated.

