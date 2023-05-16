Hooda seeks White Paper on debt

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Brahmanwas (Rohtak), May 15

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded a White Paper from the Haryana Government regarding the state’s total debt. “As per my information, the total debt of the state is nearly Rs 4 lakh crore. If the BJP-JJP regime claims otherwise, it should bring out a White Paper on the actual debt position,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a public meeting at Brahmanwas village in Rohtak district. Hooda is touring the villages of his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi as part of the party’s “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign.

Addressing village residents, he maintained that the BJP-JJP regime had failed to perform and did not have any considerable achievement to its credit. “I am struggling for you and with your blessings, I will take on those who confront me. You will have to take care of those who try to backstab me,” he appealed to the people, who affirmed their support by raising hands.

Hooda remarked that the condition of the BJP in Haryana would be worse than in Karnataka, and the Congress would form the government in the state by registering a bigger victory.

Addressing public meetings at Brahmanwas, Basantpur, Dhamad, Jasia, Sanghi and Katwada villages, he promised to waive farmers’ loans if he came to power.

Hooda claimed that the pensions of nearly 5 lakh elderly people and ration cards of 10 lakh poor families were discontinued in the name of family identity cards, adding that the introduction of property IDs had created a mess in the cities.