Deepender Hooda slams BJP govt, alleges failure to fulfil poll promises in Haryana

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda targeted the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana over issues concerning farmers, employment, law and order, and development in the state.

Addressing a block-level Congress workers’ meeting in Manakawas village in Charkhi Dadri district, Hooda alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil promises made to people during the elections.

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He said that while the CM was promising in Punjab that all crops would be procured at MSP, bajra had started arriving in Haryana mandis, where farmers were, according to him, getting around Rs 1,900 per quintal against the MSP of Rs 2,900.

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He also raised the issue of paddy procurement, saying the BJP had promised three seasons ago to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. He alleged that farmers were being offered prices below the MSP and faced lathi-charge when they raised the issue.

He alleged that the BJP had promised Rs 6,000 per month as old-age pension, Rs 3,100 per month for every woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, 100-square-yard plots for poor, SC and BC families, and regularisation of around 1.75 lakh Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam employees, but that these promises remained unfulfilled.

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He also accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises on sports, law and order, and employment. Referring to recruitment through the HPSC and HSSC, he alleged that candidates from outside Haryana were being appointed in large numbers, claiming that the government was not concerned about the interests of local youth. He alleged that young people had been forced to take to the streets over employment, education and examination-related issues.