Hooda slams CM over Rs 450 LPG cylinder poll promise in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the Chief Minister who was promising to guarantee Rs 450 for a LPG cylinder and MSP in Rajasthan, should first implement these schemes in Haryana.

Hooda had come to Rajasthan to campaign for the Congress as a star campaigner and special observer.

Hooda campaigned in favour of the Congress candidates in Rajasthan and held a press conference in Jaipur, after addressing several public meetings. Senior Congress leader, in-charge of publicity and media department Jairam Ramesh was also present there.

“The BJP also insulted the players who brought glory to the country all over the world. The players protesting in Delhi were ill-treated by the police. It is clear that BJP is working to insult every section. The Congress government of Rajasthan has worked in public interest by implementing schemes like Chiranjeev Health Insurance, subsidised gas cylinder for Rs 500 and old-pension scheme among other welfare measures,” he said.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Rajasthan