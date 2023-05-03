Hooda slams govt for ‘poor’ arrangements

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Former CM and LoP Bhupinder Hooda today blamed the BJP-JJP government for less procurement of wheat and mustard, delay in lifting and acute lack of arrangements in grain markets.

Hooda said lakhs of metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat in mandis got wet in rain due to the negligence of the government. “While the Congress and the Meteorological Department had repeatedly warned of rain, the government neither arranged for the lifting of the crop from mandis nor provided tarpaulin and bags to protect it from rain,” the ex-CM added.

“As much as 15 LMT of wheat lying in the mandis of the state is getting wet and the government remains a mute spectator. Due to the delay in lifting, the farmers have not even been paid. The government owes them thousands of crores of rupees.”