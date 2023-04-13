Hooda slams govt over power rate hike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the BJP-JJP government has delivered another blow to the people suffering from inflation by raising power rates and said the undue burden on the public would benefit the private power companies.

Addressing a press conference today, Hooda said on one hand, the Congress in Rajasthan is giving relief to the people from inflation by giving gas cylinders for Rs 500, and on the other hand, the government in Haryana is putting an additional burden on the middle class by raising power unit by 52 paise per unit.

He said a typical household spending up to 600 units will now have to pay an extra Rs 300 per month.

Haryana was to get electricity for 25 years at the rate of 2.94 paise per unit under the power purchase agreement signed with the Adani Group during the Congress tenure.

“But in the last summer season, the company refused to provide electricity. Instead of taking legal action against the private company, the government bought expensive power from outside at the rate of Rs 10, 11,” he said.

The former CM also expressed his displeasure over the non-purchase of wheat in the mandis.