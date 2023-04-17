Hooda, son launch tirade against BJP, JJP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 16

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda launched a joint tirade against the BJP-JJP government, lambasting it for the hassles in wheat purchase and non-implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

The father-son duo were at Rohtak to attend a felicitation ceremony organised by local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. Interacting with journalists and prominent residents of Rohtak on the occasion, Hooda reiterated the demand for smooth procurement of wheat in the mandis and compensation for damage caused to wheat and mustard crops due to untimely rain.

“The arrival of wheat in the mandis is in full swing, but its purchase and lifting fail to match the speed of its arrival, due to which the payment to the farmers is also getting delayed,” he said. Hooda further stated that the girdawari to assess the extent of damage caused to wheat and mustard crops is yet to be carried out.

“Girdawari has not yet been done for the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the rains in the past. The crop is ready for harvesting, but the farmers cannot reap the crop due to non-conduct of girdawari. It seems that the government is deliberately delaying girdawari so that it does not have to pay compensation to the farmers,” he maintained.

Hooda announced full support to the ongoing agitation at the district headquarters under the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS). “The OPS is the right of the employees. As soon as the Congress government is formed in Haryana, the employees will be given the benefit of the old pension scheme,” he asserted.

Earlier, Deepender Hooda also visited the grain market at Kiloi village and inspected the procurement process. “Farmers are complaining that their produce is being rejected and returned in the name of lustre loss, moisture and blackening of grains. The government’s web portal ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ is also non-functional at this critical juncture,” he said.