Hooda, Tikait meet over Congress's farm agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today met farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, for drawing out farmers’ agenda for the upcoming Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ is scheduled to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from May 13 to 15 to discuss the issues of farmers.

The farmer leaders who attended the meeting in Delhi shared the challenges and suggestions related to farming with Hooda.

Farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participated in the meeting.

While talking to reporters, Hooda said everyone agreed that the biggest agenda was to make farming profitable by giving minimum support price (MSP) to farmers under the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission.

“We have always advocated giving MSP under the C2 formula, as suggested by the Swaminathan Commission. It was also recommended by the Committee of Chief Ministers formed under my chairmanship in 2009. Many recommendations made by the committee were implemented by the UPA government. For example, the interest rate on short-term loans was reduced to 4 per cent across the country. Not only this, the Congress government in Haryana had reduced this to zero,” he said.

Hooda said the mere announcement of MSP by the government is not enough. A law should also be made to guarantee it to ensure that all farmers can get MSP. Apart from this, suggestions were made in the meeting to reduce the input cost of farmers.

The farmer leaders also talked about problems faced by them in getting subsidy and compensation. They also discussed the increasing debt burden on the farmers and the challenges of irrigation and also the impact of the national import and export policy. Tikait welcomed this initiative of the Congress and Hooda and said it was necessary for both, the Opposition and the ruling party, to discuss the issues of farmers. Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said the recommendations submitted by Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s committee to the government in 2009 needed to be implemented. Along with the fixation of MSP, the methodology of computing cost of production also needed to be improved.

Hooda assured that the suggestions and issues raised by the farmers would be included in the party’s agenda.