Hooda, Udai Bhan roll out ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ campaign

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 1

On the first day of the New Year, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress state president Udai Bhan rolled out their future plan ahead of the 2024 elections and launched the “Ghar-Ghar Congress” campaign, under which party workers will reach out to the public through door-to-door meetings.

Promises made The ex-CM said LPG cylinder would be provided at Rs 500, if voted to power

2 lakh vacant posts to be filled in various government departments

100-yard plot scheme for the poor to be restarted

Rs 6,000 pension to be given to the elderly

300 units of free power to be given to consumers

Hooda said after the success of the “Bharat Jodo yatra”, “Vipakas Aapke Samaksh”, “Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan”, “Jan Milan Samaroh” and “Jan Akrosh” rallies, the Congress would now undertake the “Ghar Ghar Congress” campaign. A circular in this regard would be issued soon.

Hooda and Udai Bhan were addressing a party workers’ meeting at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium.

Hooda asked party workers to highlight the achievements of the previous Congress government and expose the failures of the BJP-JJP coalition government on various issues.

He asked them to enrol new voters and remove bogus ones from the list. “We will bring the Congress to power in Haryana by uprooting the BJP-JJP government,” said Hooda, adding that this campaign would help in strengthening the party across the state.

Congress workers would sensitise people on the failures of the BJP-JJP government and the policies of the Congress, Udai Bhan said.

Hooda announced to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, fill around 2 lakh vacant posts in various government departments, restart of the 100-yard plot scheme for the poor, Rs 6,000 pension to the elderly, and 300 free units of power, if voted to power in the state.

Interacting with media persons earlier, Hooda, when asked about sportspersons returning their awards, said the players were the pride of the country, but they had to fight a long battle for justice.

The government should ensure justice to the sportspersons who have brought glory to the state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Karnal