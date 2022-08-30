Bhupinder Hooda's jibe: Govt wants Haryana to top illiteracy list too

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda today said after making the state number one in unemployment, the BJP-JJP government now wants it to top the illiteracy list as well.

He said that’s why the schools established with the hard-earned money of the public, hard work of generations, donations of the panchayats and the cooperation of society were being closed.

Hooda further said the coalition government was not merging the schools but killing the education system of the state. “The purpose of rationalisation and the Chirag Yojana was to lock the schools according to a pre-decided strategy.”

He said the government was deliberately making misleading statements so that the truth could be hidden from the public.

“The statements of the Chief Minister and the Education Minister do not match. For instance, the Education Minister says that the government has merged only schools running within a village and in one-km radius. But the CM says two or more schools running from a single campus have been merged,” he added.

#bhupinder hooda #Unemployment