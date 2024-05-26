Hope sustains first-time voters

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra/Sonepat, May 25

First-time voters enthusiastically participated in the voting exercise and expressed hope that the new government will focus on job generation and boosting the infrastructure.

The young voters started turning up at the polling booths early in the morning with their family and friends, and were also seen getting their pictures clicked at the selfie points displaying their inked fingers.

First-time voter Rishaya Chhabra, said “I was very excited to be a part of the democratic exercise. Voters must come out in numbers to cast their votes. For a stronger nation, better infrastructure and services, we should elect good candidates.”

Devanshi, another first-time voter, said, “Polling day is crucial as it gives us the chance to elect the new government. It is about the future of the country so we must express ourselves. If you don’t vote to elect a good government you can’t even criticise them.”

Jashandeep, a young voter said, “The new government should focus on generating more jobs and improving the infrastructure. During the campaigning candidates and parties make tall promises, I just hope they also fulfill these promises.”

Kanish, another first-timer said, “I have cast my vote for the first time. Young people can play a decisive role in electing a good candidate for the constituency and help in the development of the country.”

Meanwhile, old-aged and ‘divyang ‘voters also turned up in good numbers to exercise their franchise.

Narayani Devi (85) at Mirzapur colony in Kurukshetra alleged that a polling officer had cast her vote on her behalf even though she was present at Booth No. 157 to exercise her right herself. “The person sitting next to the polling machine pushed the button without my permission,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer Shantanu Sharma said, “We have investigated the matter and uncovered that since the voter was aged, she faced some difficulty in voting. The officer went there to assist her and returned thereafter. There was some misunderstanding. The polling agents were there and other voters were also present. There was no such complaint from any other voter. The polling took place peacefully in the district.”

Some first-time voters came home from other cities just to cast their votes.

Niharika, an assistant manager at a company in Indore, came to Panipat only to cast her vote. She said. “I am voting for the first time and feel a different kind of excitement. I have just cast my vote without knowing what the result would be. I am just glad to have fulfilled my duty as a citizen.”

Olympian Sonam Malik, an international-level wrestler, cast her vote for the first time at her native village Madina at Booth No.178 of Baroda Assembly constituency and said, “ I felt great after casting my vote for the first time. I would like to urge young people to vote.” She praised people for stepping out of their houses despite the soaring temperatures to elect their leaders. “I am a sportsperson and I want that the new government promote sports more,” Sonam said.

