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Home / Haryana / 'Hoped for gold, happy with silver': Neeraj Chopra's father after CWG medal

'Hoped for gold, happy with silver': Neeraj Chopra's father after CWG medal

Khandra village celebrates as Olympic champion wins another javelin throw medal for India; family cites tough conditions and injury

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:44 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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India's Neeraj Chopra during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. PTI
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“Although we were hoping for the gold medal, we are happy with the silver medal,” said Satish Chopra, father of Neeraj Chopra, after the Indian javelin thrower clinched silver in the Commonwealth Games final in Glasgow on Friday.

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Satish said Neeraj once again won a medal for the country and added that every athlete tries to give their best at the international level but faces pressure during competitions.

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“Neeraj too tried to give his best, but strong winds and the injury he sustained recently were major reasons. Despite this, we are overjoyed that our son won the silver medal,” he said.

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Neeraj of Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district secured the silver medal with a throw of 85.83 metres in his second attempt. The Olympic champion had earlier won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 in track and field.

As news of his podium finish reached his native village, celebrations broke out among family members, friends and villagers. The family watched his final at home during the night and distributed sweets after his achievement.

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Neeraj's grandfather Dharam Chopra said it was a proud moment for the family, villagers and every countryman as Neeraj won a silver medal for India.

Neeraj's uncle Bhimsen Chopra congratulated him and said India has a bright future in javelin throw like Finland, which has traditionally been known for the sport.

“We are very happy with Neeraj's win and congratulate all other players who bagged medals. We also wish the players the best for their future,” he added.

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