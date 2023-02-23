Horticulture officer held in bribery case

Gurugram, February 22
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Horticulture Officer of the National Horticulture Board, Gurugram, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a complainant.
As per the official statement, a case was registered on the complaint of a Bhiwani district resident against the officer, who demanded a bribe for getting the subsidy amount released for a horticulture project in favour of the complainant.
“Searches were conducted at three locations on the premises of the accused in Jhunjhunu district (Rajasthan) and Gurugram, which led to the seizure of incriminating documents relating to property, bank details, investment details and relevant files pertaining to the complainant’s matter,” it said.
The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar Rewar, was caught red-handed on February 18 in Gurugram. He was produced before a competent court in Panchkula and sent to judicial custody.
