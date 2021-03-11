Hospital guard gets life term till death for colleague's murder

Gurugram, June 4
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma sentenced a UP native to life imprisonment ‘till last breath’ without any remission or communication and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for murdering a security guard of the Sheetla Hospital in 2019.
The court convicted the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage and forensic reports while two hospital staffers had turned hostile. Besides this, the District Legal Services Authority has also been directed to pay compensation to the kin of the deceased security guard.
Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda said during the
case hearing, the police gathered the evidence and 18 persons, including two hospital employees, were made witnesses.
“During the hearing, both the hospital employees retracted the statements. Whereas 16 witnesses, including the police, members of the forensic team and the doctors who conducted the post-mortem, in the case gave their testimony in the court,” Hooda added.
According to the police file, deceased Jugal Kishore of Bulandshahr and accused Naufil Anwar of Firozabad in UP were working as security guards at the Sheetla Hospital located on New Railway Road. On April 5, 2019, Kishore’s duty was on the third floor while Anwar was posted at the main gate. Around 5.15 am, Anwar left the hospital and came back after some time and went to the third floor and stabbed Kishore several times with a knife and fled after five minutes. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital.
The police, who reached the spot, probed the matter and registered a case at the New Colony police station. During investigation, the police nabbed Anwar and recovered the knife used in the crime.
