Hospital wall blocks access to historical site ‘Rani ki Chhatri’

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 8

Despite the Rs 2 crore renovation that ended recently, the historical ‘Rani ki Chhatri’, a vital part of the palace of Raja Nahar Singh of Ballabgarh in the 19th century, is lying in a neglected state. Reason: A wall of a government hospital has blocked access to the historical site.

The renovation project taken up in August 2019 got completed recently after a long period of over three years, but the spot remains almost inaccessible as there is no direct passage from the national highway passing half a km away, it is reported.

Claiming that the renovation might turn out to be a failure if there is no direct access for visitors to this historical building, Ashok Kumar Jain, a local resident, said that construction of a wall by a government hospital building near the ‘chhatri’ has not only blocked the view but also the direct access from the main road.

While several encroachments near the spot have been removed by the local authorities as part of a drive, the proposal of having a coffee house on the premises to attract the tourists is pending.

“As the area around the ‘chhatri’ has become commercial one, visitors find it difficult to locate the monument, said Subhash Lamba, another resident. The ‘chhatri’ used to be clearly visible from the national highway connecting Delhi and Agra a few decades ago, he said, adding that encroachments and constructions have affected the beauty and importance of this spot.