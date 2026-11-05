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Home / Haryana / Hospitals across Haryana on high alert for Diwali

Hospitals across Haryana on high alert for Diwali

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has directed all hospitals across the state to remain on high alert during the Diwali festival to handle any surge in firecracker injuries and respiratory complications.

The Health Department has issued a special advisory to strengthen emergency preparedness across government and private medical institutions in view of the anticipated rise in burn injuries, road accidents, and breathing problems during the festive season.

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Government hospitals have been mandated to reserve more than 20 beds exclusively for emergency cases. In addition to emergency wards, dedicated beds will be set aside in the ophthalmology, orthopaedics, surgery, trauma centres, and intensive care units(ICUs) to ensure prompt treatment.

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The Health Minister stated that medical staff and specialists will not be permitted to leave their respective headquarters or cities during the festival.

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