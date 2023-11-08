Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated a hot air balloon safari in Pinjore here.

He himself took the first hot air balloon safari ride during the early morning inauguration drive.

Haryana assembly speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal accompanied him.

He said the state is developing the Shivalik mountain region as well as the Aravalli region from the tourism point of view.

The CM said, “The company operating the hot air balloon has obtained safety certificates. The introduction of hot air balloon safari in this area will boost tourism and will provide employment opportunities.”

Khattar said there is immense potential for tourism in the state. He said, “We are continuously increasing tourism activities. Considering the practicality of the hot air balloon safari, the state government will give Rs 72 lakh to the company as VGF for two years.”

The company has fixed the rate at Rs 13,000 per person per ride.

He said Haryana is moving towards water sports and adventure sports activities. Paragliding, jet scooter, para sailing and trekking have also been started at Tikkartal area near Morni hills.

The Chief Minister said the state is developing the Aravalli region from tourism point of view.

“We are preparing roadmaps to attract tourists to Haryana. We are developing the world's largest jungle safari park on 10,000 acres of land in Gurugram and Nuh districts that fall in the Aravalli mountain range. This will help preserve the Aravalli mountain range and will also promote tourism in the respective areas.

After Rakhigarhi, the state has also issued permissions for excavations in Agroha town of Hisar. The CM said, “This will give recognition to the archaeological heritage in the area,” and added that the state is building a museum in the historically important Rakhigarhi.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panchkula #Pinjore