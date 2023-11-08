 Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

CM Khattar says Haryana building world’s largest jungle safari in Gurugram

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

ML Khattar at the inauguration of the hot air balloon safari. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated a hot air balloon safari in Pinjore here.

He himself took the first hot air balloon safari ride during the early morning inauguration drive.

Haryana assembly speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal accompanied him.

He said the state is developing the Shivalik mountain region as well as the Aravalli region from the tourism point of view.

The CM said, “The company operating the hot air balloon has obtained safety certificates. The introduction of hot air balloon safari in this area will boost tourism and will provide employment opportunities.”

Khattar said there is immense potential for tourism in the state. He said, “We are continuously increasing tourism activities. Considering the practicality of the hot air balloon safari, the state government will give Rs 72 lakh to the company as VGF for two years.”

The company has fixed the rate at Rs 13,000 per person per ride.

He said Haryana is moving towards water sports and adventure sports activities. Paragliding, jet scooter, para sailing and trekking have also been started at Tikkartal area near Morni hills.

The Chief Minister said the state is developing the Aravalli region from tourism point of view.

“We are preparing roadmaps to attract tourists to Haryana. We are developing the world's largest jungle safari park on 10,000 acres of land in Gurugram and Nuh districts that fall in the Aravalli mountain range. This will help preserve the Aravalli mountain range and will also promote tourism in the respective areas.

After Rakhigarhi, the state has also issued permissions for excavations in Agroha town of Hisar. The CM said, “This will give recognition to the archaeological heritage in the area,” and added that the state is building a museum in the historically important Rakhigarhi.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panchkula #Pinjore

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

2
India

AFT sets aside censure awarded to Colonel for clash between Indian and Tajik cadets at IMA

3
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

4
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

5
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

6
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

7
Haryana

Girls in possession of mobile phones were soft targets for Jind school principal

8
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

9
Entertainment

Zara Patel from original video of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake reacts, "I'm disturbed..."

10
India

Judicial appointments: Don't force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition force adjournment of assembly

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...

Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Khattar

Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Khattar

Stresses that there should not be politics over the issue an...

NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu

NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu

The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

CM Khattar says Haryana building world’s largest jungle safa...


Cities

View All

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Chandigarh Automobile dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid 'opposition', Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

Streamline traffic on service lanes of Zirakpur underbridge, PWD told

Front seeks judicial probe into Punjab floods, blames BBMB

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Odd-even scheme: Delhi minister calls meeting to discuss implementation of Supreme Court’s observations

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival