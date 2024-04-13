Hotel fined over waste mgmt

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 12

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Friday issued a challan of Rs 25,000 to Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton, which is situated on Golf Course Road, over violations regarding waste management.

MC Senior Sanitation Inspector Satyendra Dahiya said, “It is mandatory for bulk waste generators to dispose of waste at their own level under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016. Thus, a fine was imposed on the hotel for flouting these rules.”

Senior Sanitation Inspector of Zone 3 area Satyendra Dahiya and Sanitation Inspector Jitendra Kumar reached Hotel DoubleTree for inspection. They found that the hotel management was neither segregating waste nor managing it at its own level on the premises.

