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Home / Haryana / Hotel, marriage palace fined for waste management violations in Yamunanagar

Hotel, marriage palace fined for waste management violations in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A Municipal Corporation official issues challan to a hotel owner for flouting waste management norms in Yamunanagar.
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A team of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, inspected resorts, marriage palaces and hotels in Yamunanagar falling under the bulk waste generator (BWG) category.

The team issued challans to a hotel and a marriage palace for violating the BWG norms. During the inspection, officials found that waste was not being disposed of properly and the BWG guidelines were being flouted.

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The drive was conducted on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad by a team comprising Chief Sanitation Inspector Amit Kamboj, Sanitation Inspector Pradeep Dahiya and Swachh Bharat Mission specialist Akash Kumar.

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Chief Sanitation Inspector Amit Kamboj issued a challan to a hotel after detecting violations. The team later inspected several marriage palaces, resorts and hotels on Workshop Road. A marriage palace was also found violating BWG regulations and was challaned on the spot.

During the inspection, officials found improper waste disposal and poor sanitation in the kitchens of the two establishments. Compost pits installed on the premises were also checked. In some cases, the pits were not being used properly and wet waste was not being composted according to prescribed norms.

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The establishments were directed to make proper use of their compost pits and ensure regular composting of wet waste.

Kamboj instructed the owners concerned to strictly comply with waste management regulations in future. He said such inspections would continue to strengthen cleanliness and waste management efforts in the city under the Swachh Survekshan 2025 campaign.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad directed all hotels, marriage palaces and other establishments falling under the BWG category to ensure strict compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules and the BWG guidelines.

“Wet waste generated by establishments should be composted on the premises, while dry waste should be segregated and disposed of separately,” Parsad said.

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