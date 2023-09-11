Hours after ASI’s bullet-riddled body found in Karnal, police crack case with two arrests

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 11

Hours after the recovery of a bullet-riddled body of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Rishi Kumar (45), posted at Sector 13/17 police station in Panipat, the Karnal police on Monday have claimed to have solved the murder mystery and arrested two people including a son-in-law of a gangster.

Rishi went missing on Saturday evening and his body was found a canal near Budhanpur village in the Karnal district on Sunday evening. As per the police, six to seven bullets have been pumped into the body of Rishi.

The accused have been identified as Deepak, a resident of Upli village and now resides in Tehsil Camp in Panipat, and Rajan of Jyoti Colony in Panipat. Deepak is a son-in-law of gangster Durjan Singh, said Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Sawan said few years back Rishipal was posted at CIA in Panipat and he took Deepak’s friend into custody, due to which Deepak nurtured a grudge against Rishi and wanted to take revenge.

ASI Rishi’s family had come to know about the matter. To take revenge from Rishi, Deepak became friends with him. They used to meet during duty hours and even after the duty, the SP revealed.

On Saturday evening, accused Deepak took Rishi in his car from his police station for an outing. Another accused, Rajan, was also in the car. Meanwhile, Rishi received a call from a family member and said he was with Deepak and thereafter he switched off the phone. They made a plan to have a dinner at a hotel in Karnal.

While they were travelling, Deepak and Rishi had an argument on Deepak’s father-in-law gangster Durjan Singh, after which Deepak made a plan to kill him.

He took a turn towards Rasin village and fired at Rishi for seven times. Deepak along with other accused threw Rishi’s body into the canal.

Locals spotted the body in the canal on Sunday and called police. After the identification of the body, the police have registered a case under Sections 365, 302, 201, 120B and 34 of the IPC along with various sections of the Arms Act, said the SP.

Tense situation prevailed outside post-mortem house during the day.

#Karnal #Panipat