Hours before wedding, woman dies in mishap in Faridabad

Faridabad, April 22
A 24-year-old woman died and three persons were injured seriously in a road accident at the Sector 37 bypass here this morning. The deceased was identified as Ankita, a resident of Molarband area, which is located in Delhi near its border with Faridabad.
Ankita, who hailed from Vaishali district of Bihar, had been working with a private finance company. “Ankita was due to get married today. The tragedy has left the family in a huge shock,” said her uncle Mithilesh Kumar.
According to reports, Ankita was on her way to a relatives’ house at Vinay Nagar here, in connection with a marriage ritual, when the accident took place.
The car, in which she was travelling with her brother Sumankit, cousin Nishant and a female friend, collided with a stationery truck near the bypass chowk in Sector 37 here. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital but Ankita succumbed to her injuries.
