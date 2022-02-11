House help, accomplices rob family in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 10

A house help sedated a woman and her daughters and got their house robbed by letting in four men and holding them hostage in the Sector 10 A area. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 10 A police station. The police have begun the investigation but have no clue so far.

According to the complaint filed by Sumita, a resident of Sector 10 A, their maid, Aarti, was working at their house since past some months. She usually came to work in the morning but on Tuesday she came in at around 5 pm.

“I asked her for juice and she served me and my daughters juice laced with sedatives and soon after consuming, we fainted. In the meantime, Aarti called four men inside the house who held us hostage as we were in a semi-conscious state and threatened to kill us. One of them tried to strangle me and asked me to handover all valuables to them. They robbed our jewellery, watches, Rs 50,000 cash and two mobile phones. It was when I became conscious the next morning that I raised the alarm. My tenant, Vishal, rushed us to the hospital”, Sumita told the police. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the maid and others under Sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 381 (theft by servant), 341 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC at the Sector 10 A police station. Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of the Sector 10 A police station, said the police were conducting raids to nab the accused. —