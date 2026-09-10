House of 2 ‘drug traffickers’ razed in Yamunanagar

Taking action against illegal construction, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), on Thursday demolished a two-storey house in Khadda Colony (Old Hamida Colony) here, belonging to two brothers accused of drug trafficking.

According to the MCYJ, the house had been constructed without obtaining approval of a map or building plan from the civic body. The action followed the recent arrest of Naeem and his brother Mustaqeem, both residents of Old Hamida Colony, by the Yamunanagar police on charges of drug trafficking.

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Following their arrest, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal wrote to the MCYJ, seeking an investigation into the properties owned by the accused. The MCYJ found that the two brothers had allegedly constructed the two-storey house in Khadda Colony without obtaining the required building plan approval. The civic body subsequently issued a notice to the accused. After the expiry of the notice period, an action plan was prepared under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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Assistant Engineer Surender Dahiya was appointed duty magistrate for the demolition. On Thursday, a joint team led by Dahiya, along with Assistant Town Planner Darshan Lal, Building Inspector Narender Gundal and Deepak, reached the site with a heavy police force and demolished the house.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said, “Illegal construction would not be tolerated in twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri under any circumstances.”