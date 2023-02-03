House of criminal razed in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 2

The Nuh police on Thursday demolished a house of notorious criminal Sahid alias Kala at Salaheri village which was built illegally from the proceeds of crime. The accused, who came out on bail two days ago, is involved in 14 cases including cow slaughter, theft, POCSO Act, carrying illegal weapons etc, said the police.

A team led by Ashok Kumar, DSP, headquarters, Nuh, in presence of duty magistrate Binesh Kumar, DTO, Nuh, razed the illegal occupation, said the police.

“Sahid was active in crime from 2006 and a total of 14 cases are registered against him in Nuh, Sohna, Rewari and Faridabad. Now, he is on bail. We demolished his illegal house today. Till now, illegal houses of seven criminals have been razed by the district police and administration,” said Varun Singla, SP of Nuh.