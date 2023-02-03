House of criminal razed in Nuh

Gurugram, February 2
The Nuh police on Thursday demolished a house of notorious criminal Sahid alias Kala at Salaheri village which was built illegally from the proceeds of crime. The accused, who came out on bail two days ago, is involved in 14 cases including cow slaughter, theft, POCSO Act, carrying illegal weapons etc, said the police.
A team led by Ashok Kumar, DSP, headquarters, Nuh, in presence of duty magistrate Binesh Kumar, DTO, Nuh, razed the illegal occupation, said the police.
“Sahid was active in crime from 2006 and a total of 14 cases are registered against him in Nuh, Sohna, Rewari and Faridabad. Now, he is on bail. We demolished his illegal house today. Till now, illegal houses of seven criminals have been razed by the district police and administration,” said Varun Singla, SP of Nuh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...