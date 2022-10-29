House of retd Army officer burgled in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 28

Thieves struck at the house of a retired Lieutenant General in Sector 23 here and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and some cash. An FIR has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station. According to the complaint filed by Lt General HS Bedi (Retired), the theft occurred between 1.30 pm on October 26 and 1 pm on October 27, while he was in New Delhi with his family. “We came to know about the theft when we returned home. Silver items worth Rs 4 lakh, gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, diamond earrings worth Rs 2 lakh and luxury watches worth Rs 2 lakh were found missing,” the complainant said.

