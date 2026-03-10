DT
Home / Haryana / House pays tributes to martyr

House pays tributes to martyr

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
The Haryana Vidhan Sabha. File
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht and the death of seven women in an accident in Safidon of Jind district.

During the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today, Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.

The Chief Minister said that Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht served the nation with exceptional courage, dedication and a strong sense of duty. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss not only to the armed forces but to the entire nation. The courage, sacrifice and commitment of the country’s brave soldiers would always be remembered with respect and gratitude, said Saini.

Congress MLA BB Batra also paid tributes. Later, he urged the CM to consider naming a stadium or school after the officer. "We accompanied the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to the residence of the officer to condole his death. The family desired that a statue of the officer should be installed at the village and a school or stadium should be named after him," Batra stated.

Expressing grief over the accident in the Safidon area of Jind district in which seven women lost their lives, the Chief Minister said the incident is unfortunate and has left the entire state in mourning. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. He said that Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh would be given to those injured.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. The House observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed souls and paid heartfelt tributes.

Congrats to Team India

Congress MLA Ashok Arora said that a congratulatory letter should be sent to Team India for winning the World Cup thrice. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also supported this, prompting Speaker Harvinder Kalyan to convey that a letter for the same would be sent shortly.

