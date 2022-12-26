Haryana Assembly session to begin today, Oppn set to corner govt over farm issues, unemployment

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 25

The withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the Jat agitation and the year-long protest against the Centre’s three farm laws will figure prominently when the Haryana Vidhan Sabha meets tomorrow for the Winter Session.

The Congress will also raise a demand for the introduction of MLA Local Area Development fund on the lines of the MPLADS for members of Parliament (MPs).

The failure of the government to increase the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane, striking off names of pension beneficiaries and the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam being used to “facilitate backdoor entry” to government jobs will also be taken up.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said a number of calling attention motions and notices for short discussions had been given by the Congress MLAs. “The main issues presently are the fate of farmers’ cases and the compensation to them and also bond policy which is not acceptable to the students in its present form and many others. We will raise the issues that concern the public the most,” Hooda said.

Maintaining that the Kaushal Rojgar Nigam was allowing backdoor entry to government jobs without the mandatory reservations and other employment norms, the Deputy Leader of the Congress, Aftab Ahmed said the Congress had also given notice for discussion on MLA Local Area Development Fund.

“We have given a notice for discussion on the irregularities in the preparation of property IDs which has inconvenienced the common man. They are forced to run from pillar to post to have these rectified,” he said.

A total of 15 Bills will be taken up during the session. The Bill on conversion does not find mention in the list so far. Sources said while the repealing of five bills would be taken up tomorrow itself, the remaining 10 bills would also be introduced tomorrow.

While this would be a three-day session, sources said the same could be extended by another day if the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) so recommended. Sources said the BAC would meet tomorrow morning and the session could be extended by one day if the Opposition stated that there was any unfinished business.

