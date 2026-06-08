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Home / Haryana / Households feel brunt of LPG price hike

Households feel brunt of LPG price hike

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Households are grappling with a significant increase in the cost of domestic fuel, as prices for the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder have been hiked by another Rs 29. The new rates, which came into effect at midnight, have pushed the price of a cylinder in Gurugram to Rs 979.5, marking it as the most expensive in the state.

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The latest adjustment represents the second price hike within a span of three months, following a Rs 60 increase on March 7. Consequently, domestic LPG cylinders have become Rs 89 dearer in just three months, with global market volatility—attributed in part to ongoing geopolitical tensions—cited as a primary factor driving these increases.

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The revision has impacted consumers across all districts, with varying price points as recorded in the new rates: Fatehabad follows Gurugram with a new price of Rs 971, while Panchkula and Yamunanagar see rates of Rs 968.5. Residents in Hisar and Mahendragarh will now pay Rs 960, while Rohtak and Faridabad have reached ?944 and ?943, respectively.

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The hike in LPG prices is compounded by upward trends in other fuel segments. Over the past few weeks, petrol and diesel prices have collectively increased by Rs 7.5 per liter, while CNG has become approximately Rs 6 per kg more expensive.

Despite the hikes, industry reports suggest that oil marketing companies are still operating at a loss, as they continue to sell petrol and diesel at prices below the actual cost. Government officials have maintained that only a portion of the rising global crude oil costs is being passed on to the consumer, with state-run companies absorbing a significant part of the burden.

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