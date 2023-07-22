Houses adjacent to stilt+4 buildings develop cracks in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 21

Residents whose houses are located adjacent to stilt-plus-4 buildings are a worried lot as their houses have started developing cracks. They are living under constant fear that their houses may collapse due to the deep foundations of such buildings next to their houses.

Hence, they have approached the HSVP authorities and apprised them of their concerns, but no concrete action has been taken so far.

“Extensive damage has been caused to my house in Sector 2 due to the construction of a multi-level building in the adjacent plot following the implementation of the amendment to the building code and bylaws, allowing the construction of such houses in urban sectors,” stated Ranbir Singh, a former government officer.

He pointed out that when the state authorities issued an amendment to the building code for the construction of stilt-plus-4 houses on plots that were vacant but had adjoining buildings raised between 1991 and 2017, the provision of compensation was non-existent.

“It was added later, but the clause of compensation was ill-defined and relevant rules were not framed under which compensation could be fixed in terms of value of money at the existing market value. The Raghvendra Rao Committee report is also silent on it,” he added.

The Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the state have been opposing the government policy to allow the construction of such houses. “Buildings having multiple residential units, like stilt-plus-4 houses, should not be allowed in the existing sectors as these pose a grave threat to the existing houses. The walls of several old houses have developed cracks and their buildings may even collapse due to the construction of such multi-storeyed buildings in adjoining plots,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, convener of the All Sectors Welfare Association, Rohtak.

The affected house-owners maintain that they have no option but to take a legal recourse against the HSVP as well as owners whose buildings have caused damage to their houses.

