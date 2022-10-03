Rohtak: Houses built on panchayat land may be razed today

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 2

Nine houses, belonging to the families of the Scheduled and Backward Classes at Singhpura Kalan village here, are facing the threat of demolition. While citing the court’s order, the district authorities have served them notice, asking them to vacate the houses voluntary so that these could be razed on Monday.

Notice issued after HC order The demolition notice has been served following the directives issued by the high court regarding the removal of illegal structures from the panchayat land. The families residing in these houses have faced defeat in the court on the issue. Yashpal Yadav, DC

Sources said the houses had been built over the gram panchayat land, adding that families had been living there for over three decades.

Panicked by the demolition notices, the house owners staged a protest today and submitted a memorandum to the district authorities, demanding withdrawal of the order.

Significantly, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu and former state chief of the AAP Naveen Jaihind also called on Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded him to intervene in the matter.

Jaihind also threatened to stop the demolition drive forcibly if the authorities would go through it. “We will not let the authorities demolish the houses, come what may,” he added.

Dharampal, who owns a house facing demolition threat, said: “The land was allotted to us by the gram panchayat under a government scheme four decades ago. My father constructed the house, but the authorities have now issued demolition notices. We have no other place to live. We will come to the road if our houses are demolished.”

MLA Kundu demanded that the families be given a time of six months on humanitarian ground so that they could make other arrangements for their stay.

Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said the demolition notice had been served following the directives issued by the high court regarding the removal of illegal possessions over the panchayat land. “The families residing in the houses have faced defeat in the court in this matter,” he added.

