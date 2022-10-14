Houses of drug peddlers razed

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 13

A joint team of the Radaur municipal committee and the police razed two properties of drug peddlers in Nayabaans village in Yamunanagar district on Wednesday.

The properties allegedly belonged to peddlers Rajesh and Ajay.

Rajesh has two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act. One of the cases was registered in January this year, at the time of which 15 gm smack was recovered from him, while Ajay was arrested with 31 gm smack in December 2021.

Besides, Ajay and his family members were also arrested in March this year. A car, 10 gm smack and Rs 1 lakh were recovered from their possession. Ajay and his family members are facing three cases under the NDPS Act.

The structures were allegedly raised illegally on municipal land with the money acquired via peddling.

Rajat Gulia, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Radaur, told mediapersons that before taking demolishing the structures, the civic body had severed notices to the owners of the properties.