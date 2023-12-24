Houses of drug smugglers raided by Rohtak police

Rohtak, December 23
The district police conducted a search operation, under which the houses of 15 alleged drug smugglers, were raided.
Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said, "The operation was conducted in Khokhra Kot, Kartarpura, Rainakpura, Kachhi Garhi Mohalla and Garhi Mohalla.”
An amount of Rs 2,42,870, gold and silver jewellery, 49 mobile phones and other goods were seized during the raids, the SP said, adding that the seized articles will be auctioned.
