Houses of peddler razed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 6

Two houses and a shop raised on the illegally occupied land of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP) in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 31, were demolished today. The properties belonged to Aasma Khatun.

Twenty days ago, a shop constructed illegally in Etmadpur vegetable market by Khatun was also razed. Drug smuggler Aasma Khatun and her daughters Afsana and Shabana ran an illegal drug trade in the house, a police spokesperson said.

Eleven cases of drug smuggling were registered against the accused woman and her family. “Notices were served on Khatun on September 26 and October 3 by the HSVP, but she did not respond and the structures were demolished today,” the spokesperson said.

