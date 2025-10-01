DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Housing scheme delays leave rural poor of Sirsa in lurch

Housing scheme delays leave rural poor of Sirsa in lurch

174 have not received first instalment while 243 are still waiting for second one

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:16 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
A beneficiary’s house left incomplete at Nuhianwali village.
Dozens of rural families in Haryana’s Sirsa district have been left in limbo under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), as payments for their government-sanctioned homes have been delayed for nearly six months due to lack of funds. Many houses remain unfinished and roofless, as beneficiaries wait for the second and third instalments of the promised financial support. In some cases, even the first instalment has not been disbursed. Frustrated beneficiaries say they have made repeated rounds to the BDPO (Block Development and Panchayat Office) in Odhan, but are only told that the funds have not yet been received from the higher authorities.

According to official data, 417 beneficiaries in the Odhan block were found eligible in the 2024–25 survey, out of 843 applicants. Of these, 174 have not received even the first instalment while 243 are still waiting for the second instalment.

Villagers from Nuhianwali, Odhan, Salmkhera, Rohiranwali, Jalalana, and Mithri said they had demolished their old homes in hopes of timely construction. But after completing the initial stages with the first instalment, their houses now stand unfinished and without roofs, exposing them to harsh weather.

“We received Rs 45,000 and raised the walls up to the roof level. But now everything is stuck. It’s been six months, and there’s no word on when we’ll receive the next instalment,” said Sunita Devi, a resident of Nuhianwali. Subhash, Accountant at the BDPO office in Odhan, confirmed the problem, “Funds have not been released yet. We keep sending reminders in our reports. The payments will only be made when the budget is received.”

Krishan Kumar, a clerk at DRDA Sirsa, said the delay is also due to a portal update at the Chandigarh headquarters. “Data is being migrated to a new system, and disbursements have been paused across all districts. We expect the funds to be released around Diwali,” he said. Most beneficiaries in the region remain stuck, some unable to start, others forced to live in half-built homes, waiting for a system that has left them behind.

