Houthi attacks on ships has Panipat exporters on edge

Panipat, December 24

Already reeling under a drop in orders from overseas buyers, Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea due to the Israel-Hamas war have added to the concerns of exporters here.

Global shipping companies have been forced to reroute ships from South Africa, delaying shipments and increasing the freight charges.

Will take double arrival time A US container was available for $2,500 earlier and reached within 15-20 days, but now it will take 35-38 days to reach the US and the freight is $3,000-3,500. Similarly, a container for Europe was available for $500 and reached there within 21-25 days, but with the change in route, it will take 40-45 days to reach and the freight might rise to $2,500. —Lalit Goyal, President, Panipat exporters’ association

Known as the ‘Textile City’, Panipat usually has around Rs 50,000 turnover annually, but this time, it has been only around Rs 15,000 crore. Handloom products, blankets, bed linen, etc., are exported to almost all regions of the world. As many as 450 export units are being run here, and around 90% export business is with the US and European countries.

The exporters were already facing a shrinkage in overseas orders for the past two years due to the Russia-Ukraine war and high inflation in the US, but now the Houthi attacks on ships have raised tension.

Lalit Goyal, president, Panipat Exporters’ Association, said the Houthi (Yemen) group attacks on commercial ships posed a serious challenge to the export industry. The shipping companies were being forced to reroute their shipments from South Africa to Europe or other countries, which was double the distance from Mumbai to Europe and would take almost double time to reach. Freight would be high, too, he said.

Vibhu Paliwal, general secretary of the association, said shipments would be delayed and overseas buyers might cancel orders, while Ashok Gupta, vice-president of the association, said the situation might worsen in the coming months.

