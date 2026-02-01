How a forged sale deed of 36-kanal land got registered in Gannaur Tehsil

Irregularities in sale deed registrations are nothing new at Gannaur Tehsil office. In 2023, it drew scrutiny for registering 63 plots in unauthorised colonies without valid no-objection certificates (NOCs) or no-dues certificates (NDCs), flouting government rules. Now, it faces heat again over a 36-kanal land deal for a Delhi businessman, registered using forged documents. A fraudster prepared fake papers, sold the land for Rs 6.16 crore, and got the deed registered. Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan has recommended criminal action against those involved, ordered an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) probe with a 15-day report deadline and sought withdrawal of the Naib Tehsildar's registration powers.

When did the complainant purchase the land?

Bikas Kumar Paariya of Delhi told Gannaur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) that his firm, Spaj Estate Private Limited, bought 36 kanals in Bye village, Gannaur, Sonepat district, in 2011. He holds two sale deeds—one for 12 kanals 16 marlas, another for 23 kanals 4 marlas—from Gannaur Tehsil that year. He has possessed the land since, installing a tubewell and building a room in his name in December 2025. Friend Ajay Jain oversaw it.

How did the matter come to light?

Bikas Kumar Paariya further said that the matter came to light when Ajay Jain received a call on his mobile phone on January 10 from Rajpal, who told him that the registry of the land has been done. Ajay told Bikas about the registration of land sale deed. He reached Gannaur on Sunday and inquired about the registry of his land. But, due to Sunday they didn’t get any clue about registration.

What did the land owner find in the Tehsil office?

On Monday, January 12, they obtained the land documents. Verification of documents revealed that some persons have sold out his land by making fake documents. Pramod Kumar of Nasirpur Bangar forged a company authority letter, posed as owner, and sold the land to Balbir Singh of Pillukhera, Jind district, for Rs 6.16 crore. The land sale deed number 3649 was registered on November 27, 2025, and Praveen of Baroda village posed as a witness and Ravinder of Bye village as nambardar.

What directions did the Deputy Commissioner issued?

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan immediately swung into action and called a special meeting and served special directions. In his order to the ADC, the DC asked to inquire into the fake registration number 3649, held on November 27 at Naib Tehsildar office, Gannaur, and also fix the responsibilities of the officials concerned, directing the ADC to send the report in 15 days. He recommended to the Finance Commissioner, Revenue Department, Haryana Government, to withdraw the registration power of Amit Kumar Yadav, Naib Tehsildar, Gannaur. The DC wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, to register a case against the people involved in the registration of the land on the basis of fake documents. The DC also directed the SDM, Gannaur, to file a civil suit in the court to cancel the registration of the land.

What next?

The Gannaur police have registered a case against five persons including Pramod Kumar, Balbir Singh, Praveen, Ravinder and a deed writer Vinay under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began a probe into the matter. On the other hand, the role of Nayab Tehsildar is also under the lens, as the registration of sale-deed was done from his office. Apart from it, the Additional Deputy Commissioner will also conduct a probe into the matter separately.