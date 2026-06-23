How AI-powered bird Census will transform monitoring at Sultanpur National Park

THE state government is set to launch its first-ever technology driven bird Census at Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram, marking a major shift from traditional bird counting methods to continuous digital monitoring. The initiative will use artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, drone surveys and year-round data collection to track bird populations, migration patterns and habitat changes.

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n What is Haryana’s first digital bird Census and why is it significant?

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The Forest Department plans to install AI-powered cameras at two strategic watchtowers overlooking Sultanpur’s wetlands and surrounding landscape. Drone-based aerial surveys will complement the system by covering areas that are difficult to access on foot.

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Unlike conventional bird counts, which are conducted manually over a few hours or a day, the new digital Census will gather data continuously over several weeks and seasons. Officials believe this will provide a far more accurate picture of bird populations, species diversity and habitat use.

The project is expected to become operational before the arrival of the peak migratory season later this year.

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n What exactly will the technology track?

The AI platform will monitor bird movement, migration routes, population trends and the presence of rare or threatened species. It will also help detect habitat changes such as fluctuations in water spread, vegetation cover and signs of ecological stress.

Drone surveys will document bird activity across wetlands and surrounding areas, enabling authorities to identify changes that may otherwise go unnoticed during periodic ground surveys.

The data will create a long-term scientific database to assess the impact of climate change, shrinking wetlands and increasing human disturbance on bird habitats.

n Why has Sultanpur National Park been chosen for the project?

Sultanpur is one of North India’s most important birding destinations. The national park attracts more than 250 bird species annually, including over 100 migratory species such as bar-headed geese, northern pintails, spoonbills, storks and several raptors.

The need for better monitoring has grown amid concerns over delayed monsoons, warmer winters and changing migration schedules. Experts say technology can help authorities understand these shifts more precisely and take corrective measures in time.

n How will the project help conservation efforts?

Officials say the digital Census will improve the accuracy of bird counts, provide early warnings about habitat degradation and support better wetland management decisions. The information can also guide vegetation management, water conservation and visitor regulation inside the park.

Bird experts have welcomed the initiative but suggested expanding the monitoring network beyond Sultanpur to nearby wetlands, including Chandu, to gain a more comprehensive understanding of migratory bird movements across

the region.