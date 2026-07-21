How an IAS officer should conduct a meeting: Cabinet Secretary issues a guide to IAS officers

On redundant meetings in an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer’s career, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan posed a question to all chief secretaries in his note — at the end of their careers, whether their experience was “30 years’ experience” or “one year's experience repeated 30 times”.

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He has circulated a 10-page guide for IAS officers on conducting official meetings, which has been shared with all Haryana officers.

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One of the key recommendations in the guide is to consider whether the meeting is essential. The guide says that an IAS officer should avoid calling a meeting if he can achieve the purpose through emails, phone, text messages, etc.

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On a sensitive issue, a meeting may not be helpful, as people may succumb to "herd mentality" and may not share their inspiring ideas in an open meeting because no one wants to upset the status quo, the guide said.

The purpose of the meeting should be clear, whether the IAS officer wants to arrive at a decision, convey a decision, resolve a problem, or brainstorm a new idea. The agenda should be circulated to participants along with reading material, and, if possible, each agenda item should be assigned to a particular participant.

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The guide lays down that “a small gathering is best to actually decide or accomplish something, a medium-sized meeting is ideal for brainstorming, and a large-sized meeting could be for communicating about initiatives/decisions already taken and their significance.”

Regarding whom to invite to a meeting, the guide stresses that an IAS officer should invite decision-makers, subject-matter experts, people who will be required to implement the decision, and stakeholders.

In meetings with subordinates, they are often reluctant to speak frankly for fear of contradicting the boss. The guide stresses that an IAS officer “will benefit from hearing the contradictory views” to take a better decision and anticipate problems.

“You may inform them that you welcome their views even if they are contrary to yours… You may try to lighten the mood with some pleasantries or humour. You may also specifically call upon the relatively junior or shy participants and ask if they have anything to say,” said the guide.

In a meeting with seniors, the guide recommends that officers remain polite. “During the meeting, you may need to disagree with participants who outrank you. When doing so, take special care to be polite in your choice of words and tone. Words like ‘I would submit....’ or ‘with all due respect....’ or ‘I must humbly point out...’ or ‘I request you to kindly consider/consider...’ are useful prefaces,” it said.

For problem-solving meetings, the hierarchical structure needs to be bypassed so that staff of all different levels are able to speak freely. “In such meetings, it is a good practice to invite people to speak approximately in the order of juniority, as staff may be reluctant to contradict their seniors.

In your 'ground rules' you may mention that the meeting is not for taking any formal decision and hence you welcome all views, including those contrary to your own,” it added.

The guide has been prepared in consultation with the National Centre for Good Governance (NCCG), and in future, too, more guidelines will be issued.

The Cabinet Secretary said that these things might seem trivial, but often distinguish an outstanding officer from a mediocre one. “There is perhaps a need to rekindle, in civil servants, an interest in these small things that, cumulatively, may substantially impact their professional conduct, including their efficiency and the quality of work disposal,” he added.