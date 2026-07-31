How can Haryana residents check whether their name is in the draft electors’ list

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas has uploaded the draft electors’ list of 1.73 crore people on its website on Friday (July 31), ceoharyana.gov.in.

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The voters in Haryana can check their names in the list by entering their district and area details.

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Besides, a list of 33.84 lakh deleted names has also been uploaded on the website. It includes those who fall in the category of absent from address (9.37 lakh), permanently shifted (13.75 lakh), deceased (7.66 lakh), and already enrolled (2.05 lakh).

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The draft voters’ list has been prepared based on the receipt of enumeration forms from them during the enumeration phase, which ended on July 24.

The period for submitting claims and objections on the draft voters’ list is July 31 to August 30. Those who are left out can submit Form No. 6, which is for new voters. People can submit Form No. 7 to raise objections to the inclusion or deletion of names in the draft electors’ list. Form No. 8 can be submitted for shifting of residence or for correction of entries in the draft voters’ list, such as name, gender, age, relation type, relation name, address, mobile number, or photo.

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There are 18.57 lakh electors in the draft electors’ list who have not been mapped with the electoral rolls prepared during the last SIR of 2002. Those who have not been matched will be issued notices. The notice will phase will continue from July 31 to September 28.

The draft list has also thrown up 28.62 lakh Demographic Similar Entries (DSE). In DSE, the name, relation’s name, relation type, age, gender, and address, etc., are the same, or one or two entries are different.

There are anomalies in the case of 26.29 lakh electors as well. Anomalies include cases where the elector's and his father's ages are 15 years or less, the age between the elector and grandparents is 40 years or less, or more than six electors are mapped to the same person as a parent.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer A.Sreenivas has assured that the name of any elector will not be deleted without giving an opportunity of hearing. If an elector is aggrieved by the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), an appeal may be filed before the District Magistrate within 15 days. If the grievance still persists, a further appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 3.