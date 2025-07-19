How felling of trees, soil excavation in Cheeka led to registration of FIR

A delayed case of illegal tree felling and soil excavation from the Cheeka Municipal Committee (MC) land has finally seen progress with the registration of an FIR against two persons. The case, which began with a complaint filed on the CM Window, remained unresolved for months, despite multiple inquiries and recommendations.

What is the issue?

A complaint was filed on December 24, 2024, at the CM Window, alleging that multiple trees were illegally cut and soil excavated from the Cheeka Municipal Committee land that was leased out, without any public notification or clarity on fund utilisation. The complainant also sought details about who had given permission for axing of trees, where funds were deposited and whether any notification was issued before such action.

Why no action was taken for six months after filing of complaint?

Despite the serious nature of allegations, no immediate action was taken. About four months later, on March 18, 2025, the MC conducted an internal inquiry. The report confirmed axing of 16 trees and soil excavation from the leased land, causing an estimated loss of Rs 18 to 22 lakh to the committee. Based on this report, the then Secretary of Cheeka MC lodged a formal complaint with the police on March 21, and later sent a reminder on April 1.

Why was SIT constituted in this case?

The lack of action and seriousness of allegations brought the matter to the attention of Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Preeti. A three- member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted. The SIT conducted a thorough inquiry and identified two persons involved in tree cutting and soil excavation. Based on their findings, the SIT recommended registration of an FIR against the duo on July 9, 2025.

Why was registration of FIR delayed even after SIT’s recommendation?

Despite SIT’s clear recommendation, an FIR was not registered immediately. It appears that the delay was caused due to lack of coordination between the Cheeka Municipal Committee and the Police Department. When the MC Secretary filed complaint, the police stated that supporting documents from the SIT inquiry were missing. This led to delay in registration of FIR against the accused.

What happens now? Will this bring relief to the complainant?

With the FIR finally registered, the Cheeka police will conduct an investigation into the matter. The police are expected to trace where felled trees were taken, assess full extent of the financial loss, and identify all those involved in this connection. While the complainant might find some relief in the progress of case, the delay in action — even after internal and SIT inquiries — has raised concerns over accountability and departmental coordination. The complainant now hopes that the police investigation will ensure justice and uncover the truth.