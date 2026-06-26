How Haryana plans to persuade farmers to part with land for IMTs

The Haryana Government has proposed a major incentive for farmers willing to part with their land for the development of Industrial Model Townships (IMTs). Under a new provision in the state's industrial policy, farmers will receive a 50 per cent share in the developed land after the project is completed. In addition, they will be paid Rs 1 lakh per acre per year for nearly four years as crop-loss compensation while the IMTs are being developed.

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Moving away from compulsory land acquisition, the government has launched the e-Bhoomi portal to purchase land with the consent of farmers. The process of securing farmers' consent for land acquisition is currently underway.

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How many IMTs are being developed in Haryana and why?

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The Haryana Government plans to develop 10 new IMTs across the state under its 'Make in Haryana' initiative. The objective is to create decentralised manufacturing hubs and accelerate industrial growth.

Where will these IMTs come up? Advertisement

Two IMTs are proposed in Ambala district — one at Naraingarh and another in Ambala city. The remaining townships will be developed in Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, Gurugram, Narnaul, Sirsa, Palwal and Rewari districts.

What will be the USP of these IMTs?

Directly backed by the Chief Minister's Office, the IMTs are being developed under the state's new industrial policy, which aims to reduce bureaucratic delays by providing online NOCs and doing away with the requirement of separate Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions.

What is the current status of the project?

The process of acquiring land through farmers' consent is underway. Instead of compulsory acquisition, the government has introduced the e-Bhoomi portal to facilitate voluntary land purchase. Haryana Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh has appealed to farmers to give their consent for the IMTs. Interested farmers can either register on the e-Bhoomi portal or opt for the land-pooling policy.

What are the challenges in acquiring land?

Farmers are often reluctant to part with their land because of its high market value. They also argue that losing agricultural land would deprive their families of their primary source of livelihood.

How does the government plan to persuade farmers?

Under the proposed industrial policy, farmers who offer land for IMTs will receive 50 per cent of the developed land in return. This share will be allotted as developed residential or industrial plots, which farmers can use, sell or trade in the open market.

The government has also assured that payment for the land will be transferred to the farmer's bank account on the same day the land is registered. Besides this, farmers will receive Rs 1 lakh per acre annually as crop-loss compensation for nearly four years while the IMTs are being developed.