How housing grant scam came to light in Ambala

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB) has registered a case against 16 persons in connection with an alleged Rs 31.40 lakh scam in the implementation of the Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana in Ambala. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent disbursal of government grants meant for repairing houses belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

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How did the alleged fraudulent disbursal come to light?

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According to the Vigilance Bureau, complaints received in 2022 alleged large-scale irregularities in the implementation of the scheme during 2018-19 and 2021-22. Under the Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana of the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, financial assistance is provided to families belonging to the SC and BPL categories for the repair of their houses. Following the complaints, the bureau launched an investigation and started obtaining details about the beneficiaries.

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What are the allegations?

As per the FIR registered by the bureau, applications of several ineligible persons were allegedly submitted through agents, and the government officials approved grants without verifying eligibility. Nearly half of the grant was allegedly collected back from the beneficiaries through the agents after the money was credited into bank accounts. In some cases, two or three members of the same family living in the same house allegedly received separate grants, and six beneficiaries reportedly received the grant twice within a year.

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What did investigators find?

During the probe, investigators found that more than Rs 17 crore had been released to 3,922 beneficiaries under the scheme during the period under scrutiny. Statements of several applicants were recorded, and many informed investigators that they had applied through the agents. As part of the investigation, officials examined the records of 59 beneficiaries and it was found that only four were eligible under the scheme. The remaining 55 beneficiaries were allegedly ineligible, but still received grants ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000. The 55 beneficiaries allegedly received Rs 31.40 lakh without proper verification.

What irregularities were detected by the investigators?

The Vigilance Bureau identified multiple procedural violations in the processing and approval of applications. The investigating officers found that the grants were sanctioned on the basis of incomplete application forms. The officials didn’t conduct mandatory on-site inspections before sanctioning financial assistance, and incomplete documentation was used to process grant applications. False utilisation certificates were allegedly submitted, and the investigators also found that officials ignored departmental notifications and guidelines while sanctioning and disbursing the grants.

What action has been taken?

The FIR has been registered against 16 persons, including former and serving District Welfare Officers, two former Tehsil Welfare Officers, a Deputy Superintendent in the District Welfare Officer’s office, agents and ineligible beneficiaries. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bureau is further investigating the matter, and more people are likely to face action during the probe.