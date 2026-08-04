How irregularities, embezzlement in horticulture schemes were exposed

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against the officials of the Horticulture Department over alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds in the implementation of several government horticulture schemes.

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What is the case about?

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The case originates from a complaint received in 2013 alleging large-scale irregularities in the implementation of government schemes related to horticulture. According to the Vigilance Bureau, subsidies were sanctioned for orchard rejuvenation, mushroom cultivation, vermicompost units, drip irrigation systems, shade nets and organic farming. However, during inspections, investigators allegedly found that many of the infrastructure projects and plantations for which financial assistance had been released either did not exist or failed to meet the prescribed norms. Following an inquiry conducted by a DSP-rank officer in Panchkula, the bureau registered a case against five former officials under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

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What irregularities were found?

Investigators found that financial assistance was provided for mango and guava plantations during 2007-08. However, inspection teams reportedly found no plants at the sites. A farmer received incentives for organic farming despite there being no horticulture crop in the field. Another investigation revealed that inputs were provided to the farmer for a 2.5-acre area under the ‘rejuvenation’ scheme merely as a formality. Whereas, in reality, there was no actual need for such activity. The officials caused financial loss to the government by acting in violation of the norms.

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What were the other allegations?

The inquiry found several instances where subsidies for mushroom cultivation were allegedly misused. The complainant had also alleged that a big amount of subsidy was given for the production of mushroom/integrated mushroom unit/spawn-making units and compost-making units, but no production was done. Subsidies were also allegedly sanctioned to beneficiaries who did not meet the eligibility criteria. For instance, assistance was provided to landless individuals for setting up vermicompost units despite rules prohibiting such assistance. Two subsidies of Rs 30,000 each were released in 2006-07 for vermicompost units, but investigators found no such units on the ground and both beneficiaries were landless. Investigators also found that several members of the same family in the Naraingarh block received benefits under different subsidy schemes. The inquiry also found irregularities in subsidies released for the installation of shade nets and drip irrigation systems.

What are the allegations against the officials?

As per the FIR registered, the officials released subsidies in violation of the norms, allowed multiple benefits to members of the same family, and relied on fabricated or inaccurate records. The wrongful disbursal of government funds caused financial loss to the state exchequer.

What action has been taken so far?

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former officials of the Horticulture Department and has initiated a further investigation. During the probe, investigators will ascertain the extent of the loss and determine the involvement of other officials, if any.