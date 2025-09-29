How Karnal, Sonepat MCs will help civic bodies in improving cleanliness rankings

The Union Government’s Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) initiative is a new model of “city twinning,” where high-performing cities in cleanliness mentor others to adopt best practices in cleanliness, waste management, and citizen engagement. Under this programme, Karnal and Sonepat Municipal Corporations (MCs), both recognised nationally in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, will now guide 10 smaller urban local bodies (ULBs)—five each in the state. The aim is to uplift the overall cleanliness performance of the state’s towns and prepare them for better rankings in upcoming surveys.

What is the SSJ initiative?

The SSJ initiative is a city-twinning framework launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday from Sonepat. A similar programme was chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Khattar says the SSJ initiative carries forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a clean and green nation, launched in 2014. It also reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s resolve for cleanliness. Under the programme, the cities which had proven excellence in cleanliness will assist cities that need improvement. The goal is to strengthen collaboration, peer-to-peer learning, and capacity building in urban sanitation and waste management.

Why were Karnal and Sonepat chosen as mentor cities?

Karnal and Sonepat earned recognition in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2024-25. Karnal stood third in the country in its population category and received the prestigious Presidential award, while Sonepat was honoured with a Ministerial Award for its innovative cleanliness practices. Their consistent performance, along with citizen-driven campaigns such as “Meri Beat, Meri Pehchan,” made both cities natural choices to mentor other towns.

Which cities will Karnal and Sonepat mentor under SSJ?

As per the signed MoUs, Karnal MC will guide Siwan, Ismailabad, Rajaund, Narnaud, and Kalanwali, while Sonepat MC will mentor Hodal, Narnaul, Pataudi Mandi, Farukhnagar and Kundli. The purpose is to develop these towns into clean, green, and beautiful spaces while ensuring compliance with Swachh Bharat parametres. Effective waste segregation, citizen ownership campaigns and strong monitoring helped Karnal in achieving third position in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, while public participation drives improved sanitation infrastructure and recognition of local sanitation workers.

What kind of support will Karnal and Sonepat provide to the mentee cities?

Karnal and Sonepat will share successful strategies and best practices with the mentee cities. These include implementing efficient door-to-door waste collection systems, organizing community-driven campaigns, conducting citizen engagement drives to build a sense of ownership in maintaining cleanliness. Besides, field visits will be arranged, during which Mayors and officials from the mentor cities will demonstrate practical methods and approaches. This hands-on mentorship is expected to help smaller cities replicate tested models and improve their overall cleanliness standards.

What role did the Union Government play in the initiative?

As per the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar this is the largest-ever city-twinning initiative in urban waste management, with 72 mentor cities and around 200 mentee cities nationwide. He highlights the importance of peer-learning to achieve a garbage-free India.

How were mentor-mentee city pairs selected?

Cities have been paired on Swachh Survekshan performance gaps (high performers mentoring low performers). The geographical proximity to make knowledge exchange and field visits practical, along with potential for context-specific solutions that can be implemented locally.

What are the timelines and action plans under the SSJ?

The Ministry’s Super Swachh League (SSL) was established to recognise consistent performers in Swachh Survekshan 2022, 2023, and 2024. Top three cities in five population categories have been included in this league and will form the foundation of mentor cities, while mentee cities are drawn from lower-ranked states, ensuring a practical, peer-learning approach. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched a 100-day action plan starting from August 26, 2025. During this period, each city pair will develop joint work plans with clear objectives and milestones, conduct site visits and experiential learning, share successes, address challenges, and lay the foundation for long-term capacity building. The initiative will be evaluated through Swachh Survekshan 2026.

Will Haryana have its own cleanliness competition?

Yes. CM Nayab Singh Saini announced that Haryana will launch an intra-state cleanliness ranking competition. Municipal corporations, councils and committees will be evaluated based on defined parametres, ensuring healthy competition at the state level.

Why is citizen engagement emphasised in the initiative?

Both Union Minister Khattar and CM Saini stressed that cleanliness was everyone’s responsibility. By involving citizens in campaigns, door-to-door collection, and awareness drives, the initiative aims at building sustainable habits. Both Karnal and Sonepat’s successes show that long-term results come only when residents actively participate.