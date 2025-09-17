How minister’s push revived hopes for completion of Yamunanagar’s biggest stormwater drain project

Assurance by Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has revived hopes for the completion of Yamunanagar’s biggest stormwater drain project.

The 4,500-m drain is being laid from Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk to the ditch drain in Jammu Colony of Yamunanagar. The project aims to tackle waterlogging in the area — a pressing issue for residents during the monsoons.

About 95 per cent work on the drain has been completed. However, work on a small portion, about 270 m, has been pending as a small piece of private land and a railway line falls in the proposed path of the drain.

Why is the drain needed?

A large ‘nullah’, which begins in Jagadhri and ends at a ditch drain in Yamunanagar, wreaks havoc in several areas of the district — including Professor Colony, Model Town, Shakti Nagar, Tagore Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Vijay Colony and Jaswant Colony — during the monsoons every year. Dirty water from the ‘nullah’ frequently enters houses in the area. Therefore, the stormwater drain was proposed to solve the problem caused by the ‘nullah’ during the rains.

What is the cost of the project?

The drain is being laid at a cost of about Rs 11.84 crore. It is set to connect with the ‘nullah’ near Kanhaia Sahib Chowk, and will carry sewerage water of the ‘nullah’ and rainwater during the monsoons.

The drain is being laid under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transportation (AMRUT) Scheme. Its foundation stone was laid on February 24, 2019.

How did the issue reach the MoS?

Somanna was recently on a two-day visit to the district to inspect flood-affected areas.

During the visit, Mayor Suman Bahamani met the Minister of State, and raised the issue of the stormwater drain before him.

On the request of the Mayor, the minister spoke to the Divisional Railway Manager, Railway Division, Ambala, who told the minister that a tender had been floated to lay a stormwater pipeline under the railway tracks near Gulab Nagar Colony of Yamunanagar.

Who will carry out the remaining work?

Out of the total 4,500 metres, about 4,230-m drain has been laid, and 270-m is yet to be laid. Of these, 70 metres will be laid by the Railways Department, and the rest by the municipal corporation, after it procures the private land. The MC has deposited money with the Railways to lay the pipeline under the railway line.