How Sirsa dera trust got back control of its 10 institutions

The Dera Sacha Sauda’s Trust — Shri Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development Foundation in Sirsa — has taken over complete financial and administrative control of 10 educational and health institutions, including schools and hospitals, at the dera headquarters in Sirsa.

For the last about seven years, these institutions were under the control of the Sirsa district administration, which had formed a committee on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to run the affairs.

The HC order passed on a Civil Miscellaneous application allowed the DSS trust to operate the institutions, after which the Sirsa administration complied with the directions.

What is the HC order on running Dera Sacha Sauda’s educational institutions and hospital?

The HC had issued an interim order on September 26, 2017, while hearing the case related to a civil writ petition. The Dera Trust had moved the HC vide civil miscellaneous applications, seeking permission for its trust — Shri Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development Foundation — to operate its bank accounts not only for meeting day-to-day expenses, but also for running the educational institutions and hospital. The HC order permitted the trust to operate the bank accounts for the effective functioning of the institutions.

Why did the DSS trust move the application in the court?

In 2017, the HC had ordered the freezing of all accounts of the dera and attachment of its properties to recover the damage caused to public and private property by rampaging followers of sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was convicted of rape.

The civil miscellaneous application was filed in the wake of an ongoing petition filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull, on the basis of which the HC had issued several directions regarding maintenance of law and order in the states of Punjab and Haryana following the verdict in the rape case against the dera chief.

What action was taken by the Sirsa district administration?

Sirsa DC Shantanu Sharma stated that the administration had complied with the High Court order passed in the civil miscellaneous applications and handed over the financial control to the trust, following a legal opinion from the District Attorney.

Which 10 institutions of the dera are affected by the order?

The trust had sought financial control of the following institutions — Shri Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development Foundation, through its trustee Shobha Gora, Shah Satnam Ji Specialty Hospitals, Shah Satnam Ji Girls College, Sirsa, Shah Satnam Ji Bal Balika Ashram, Shah Satnam Ji Boys School, Shah Satnam Ji Girls School, Shah Satnam Ji Boys College, Saint MSG Glorious International School, Bapu Maghar Singh Ji International Blood Bank, and MSG Bhartiya Khel Gaon.

Who was managing the financial affairs of these institutions before the HC order?

While hearing the civil writ petition on April 4, 2018, the HC had directed the Sirsa administration to form a committee comprising the Deputy Commissioner, District Education Officer and two retired principals of government colleges or schools, which functioned as an ad hoc governing body until further orders for running these institutions.

The order directed the dera management to withdraw, collect and disburse funds only under written instructions of the above-mentioned ad hoc body.

What will be the impact of the decision on the main case pending in the HC, which is filed as a PIL by advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull?

Dhull stated that this was an interim arrangement under which the dera’s own trust will operate the bank accounts of these 10 institutions. He clarified that the order will have no bearing on the main PIL, which raises several issues, including seeking compensation for property damage and other losses caused during the violence following the conviction of dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the Sadhvi rape case in 2017.