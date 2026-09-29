How will Haryana govt’s new patent policy support innovators

The state government has introduced the Haryana Patent Support, Commercialisation and Innovation Facilitation Policy, 2026-27, to promote innovation among students, technical institutions and universities. The policy offers financial and institutional support to innovators to encourage patent filing and help take innovations from the laboratory to the market. The policy was announced in the Budget 2026-27 but the guidelines for its implementation have been issued recently.

What are the other

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objectives of the policy?

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The policy also aims to promote and support women and rural innovators, grassroots innovations, and priority sectors such as artificial intelligence, green technologies, healthcare, and agriculture. In addition, it seeks to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, foster innovation-led entrepreneurship, encourage startup creation, and expand incubation and support mechanisms for emerging enterprises.

What does the new policy offer?

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The policy provides for 100 per cent reimbursement of registration expenses up to Rs 50,000 per patent application. The assistance can cover expenses related to filing, publication, examination, grant, response to the First Examination Report, legal support, commercialisation and prototype validation. Normally, assistance will be restricted to one patent application per applicant in a financial year.

Who can benefit from it?

The policy seeks to support students, faculty members, researchers, startups, MSMEs and other innovators. Priority will be given to student-led innovations, women and rural innovators, startups and innovations in emerging and socially significant areas. These include artificial intelligence, deep-tech, healthcare, agriculture and green technologies.

What additional support

will innovators get?

Apart from financial assistance for patent-related expenses, the policy will provide consultancy support of up to Rs 20,000 per case, covering the journey from patent filing to commercialisation. Universities can also empanel patent agents, IPR professionals, technology-transfer experts, startup mentors, valuation professionals and legal experts to provide specialised assistance to innovators.

What infrastructure will

be created under the policy?

The policy provides for the establishment of institutional IPR cells, patent facilitation centres and technology transfer offices in higher educational institutions. These bodies will assist innovators with patent filing, intellectual property management, technology valuation, licensing, industry matchmaking and startup mentoring.

Who will implement the policy?

The Haryana State Higher Education Council will serve as the nodal agency for implementation of the policy in coordination with the Higher Education Department. It will work with state universities, government colleges, incubation centres, IPR cells, innovation and startup centres, industry partners and research organisations. To implement the policy, the guidelines have been circulated to all vice-chancellors of state universities, principals of government and aided colleges, and departments concerned by the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education.